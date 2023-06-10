Numbskull invades Westport Social as part of Halloween festivities

Numbskull at Westport Social begins October 4 and continues through October 31.

ST. LOUIS — The most-anticipated pop-up bar of the season serves up creepy cocktails created in specialty glassware. A carnival atmosphere envelopes the space with elaborate decor inspired by visions of vintage midway amusements, questionable clowns and paranormal performers.

The event's specialty cocktails include a creative selection of spooky sips ranging from The Executioner and Inside Out Man to Death By Pumpkin and Human Canvas.

Every Thursday during October, Numbskull activates with fortune tellers, zombie roller skaters and otherworldly carnival fun. Westport Social's popular games will continue to add to the fun during Numbskull, with guests invited to play hoops, bocce, shuffleboard, darts, foosball, ping pong and more inside and on the expansive patio outside.

Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, guests should dress to impress for a horrifying Halloween costume contest featuring giveaways and a $500 first-place prize each night.

Westport Social's dinner menu will be available during Numbskull. A wide range of appetizers, shared plate options and entrees share the menu along with pizza, sliders, tacos and skewers.

Westport Social is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m until 11 p.m. All patrons must be 21 or older after 4 p.m.