Odd Couples Housing is a win-win

Odd Couples Housing offers a unique living arrangement for those with spare rooms and young people looking for a place to stay.

ST. LOUIS — Odd Couples Housing brings together active, healthy, older adults with young, responsible adults. The service is perfect for homeowners with a spare room that they want to open up to someone else.

Odd Couples Housing offers extra income to homeowners and affordable housing to the person moving in. It also provides companionship to both parties. Betsy Schmidt and Ndina Nehemia say that it has all been good for them. Ndina explains that she was a little nervous at first because you don’t know how the other person will be, but their match ended up being a good one.

There are many older adults out there like Betsy who want to open up their spare room, and plenty of young people who would love to live in that room. It would provide safe, affordable, and quiet housing. Many roommates are eager and willing to help out around the house as well.

For most, it goes beyond just being roommates and lifelong friendships are built. They truly feel at home.

Learn more at oddcoupleshousing.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.