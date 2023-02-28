'Off White - The Wedding Show' takes over The Hawthorn this Sunday

Unlike the big-box bridal shows you might be used to, 'Off White' focuses on unique and personal service.

ST. LOUIS — Off White hosts a semi-annual event, The Wedding Show, dedicated to providing an intimate experience that allows today’s modern couple to connect with amazing wedding professionals. The show focuses on unique and truly personal service and proudly celebrate all love stories.

Tuesday morning, owner and producer, Allissa Reimer, joined Mary in studio to share about some of the expected vendors. She explains the show is curated. They accept a limited number of vendors to align with their focus of creating a relaxed and intimate vibe. Each wedding pro is hand selected to ensure a wide variety of services and price points within each vendor category.

Tickets are available for 12pm, 1pm and 2pm entry. Couples are encouraged to attend together; don’t forget a ticket for everyone in your crew. Use the code "KSDK" for a buy one, get one free ticket special.