Old North House and Community Tour returns, with additional art festival

ST. LOUIS — The Old North House and Community Tour has returned, and this year, with an Arts Festival. There will be around 20 stops on the tour, celebrating the diverse and eclectic neighborhood, as well as arts vendors and a great lineup of local musicians. $15 for pre-event tickets and $20 on the day of.
Enjoy the ambiance, some great vendors and awesome music, and come and visit Crown Candy Kitchen while you’re in the neighborhood.
Learn more by visiting www.onsl.org.
