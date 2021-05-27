Old Town Farmers’ Market and Bloody Mary Walk happening Saturday in Belleville

The Bloody Mary Walk is an event to raise money for the Belleville Mural Project.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, and Belleville, Illinois is celebrating with a couple of events on Saturday – the Old Town Farmers’ Market and the Bloody Mary Walk.

Belleville Main Street holds the Old Town Farmers’ Market Saturdays from May 1 through November 6. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visitors can shop from various local vendors, including farmers, artisans, and more.

The Bloody Mary Walk is an event to raise money for the Belleville Mural Project. It takes place on Saturday, May 29, and tickets can be purchased at the Old Town Farmers’ Market beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. After purchasing a $25 ticket, visitors can walk along Main Street and stop at these participating businesses:

Bennie’s Pizza Pub

Big Daddy’s 618

Tavern on Main

Copper Fire

Sugar High

Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn

Seven

Tickets include a 4oz. Bloody Mary sample at each location, a food sample at each location, and a donation to the Belleville Mural Project. The walk starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

For more information on events, the Old Town Farmers’ Market, and everything else happening in Downtown Belleville, visit bellevillemainstreet.net.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.