On the Road with Great Rivers & Routes in Southwest Illinois: Slide in to Alton and Collinsville for 2022 All-Star Restaurant Week

All-Star Restaurant Week begins Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Tuesday, July 19 with 7 days of delicious dining.

All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville is going on now. Enjoy delicious summer dishes served up by locally owned and operated area restaurants.

Participating restaurants have hit it out of the park with amazing Restaurant Week specials for lunch and dinner. Diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch set at $15 and dinners at $30, or in some cases, two can dine for $30.

“Restaurant Week is a great way to celebrate all the amazing locally owned and operated restaurants in the Great Rivers & Routes region,” Cory Jobe, President & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “From Alton to Collinsville, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new.”

Mouthwatering specials include pastas, woodfired pizzas, tender ribeye sandwiches, traditional Irish fare and secret recipe fried chicken.

Participating restaurants in the Alton region include: Alton Sports Tap, Airliner Bar & Grill, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Old Bakery Beer Company, Santino’s Steak & Pasta House, Taqueria Maya and The Winery at Aeries Resort. Stepping up to the plate for the first time in Restaurant Week is Heaterz in Alton. Find the full list of Alton restaurants here.

Collinsville’s participating restaurants are: Colton’s Steak House, Hurricane’s Bar & Grill, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, Lottie’s Café, McDill’s Irish Pub, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Porter’s Steakhouse, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Sloan’s Pub House, The Sandwich Shop Diner, and Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant. Find the full list of Collinsville restaurants here.

With great deals and great menus, All-Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. These restaurants need as much support as possible after being rocked with closures and reduced occupancy limits. Bring a large appetite and be prepared to enjoy great meals.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special. The Alton All-Star Restaurant Week glass celebrates baseball season by featuring a American Bald Eagle holding a baseball bat. Glasses are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., while supplies last. The Alton Visitor Center is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Receipts must be dated between July 12 – 19 to receive a glass.

Collinsville diners can receive their free commemorative glass at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Office, 221 W. Main St. The Collinsville glass features the iconic World’s Tallest Catsup Bottle Water Tower pouring catsup on a plate of French fries.

Diners who want their free glass must bring a receipt from a participating restaurant dated July 12 – 19.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to riversandroutes.com.

