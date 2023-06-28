x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

On the Set Summer Celebrity Film Camp to teach the full realm of filmmaking to kids

Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography, while creating their own film.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography, while creating their own baseball themed movie. 

They will be mentored by film industry professionals including actor, Darrin Henson. Henson currently stars on BET’s hit show The Family Business. He is also known for his role on the hit TV series Soul Food, and movie, Stomp The Yard. 

Campers will have the opportunity to attend a red-carpet screening at the end of the summer and awards will be presented in various categories including Best Actor, Best Director and more.

More information on the camp and audition process can be found at www.onthesetcamp.com, by phone at 314-406-5399, or email Marlon@itshawktime.com

Before You Leave, Check This Out