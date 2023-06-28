On the Set Summer Celebrity Film Camp to teach the full realm of filmmaking to kids

Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography, while creating their own film.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography, while creating their own baseball themed movie.

They will be mentored by film industry professionals including actor, Darrin Henson. Henson currently stars on BET’s hit show The Family Business. He is also known for his role on the hit TV series Soul Food, and movie, Stomp The Yard.

Campers will have the opportunity to attend a red-carpet screening at the end of the summer and awards will be presented in various categories including Best Actor, Best Director and more.