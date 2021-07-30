'On The Set Summer Film Camp' sets out to enlighten St. Louis' youth each year

'On The Set Summer Film Camp' teaches the full realm of filmmaking to kids between the ages of 10 to 18 years old.

Brought to you by Peep This Actors-Directors Guild, a non-profit organization created and established by David Ticker Jr. from Birmingham, Alabama.

Tucker partnered with St. Louis’ native, Marlon Whitfield, to bring On The Set’s summer film camp to STL youth.

‘On The Set Summer Film Camp’ utilizes proven professionals as instructors and mentors during the learning process.

In previous years, campers displayed a clear understanding of the process by effectively carrying out their assigned duties.

One of the primary objectives of On The Set Summer Film Camp is to enlighten the youth. The camp teaches acting techniques and studies of movie making in an attempt to reach the goal of creating a clear path to becoming a successful writer, producer, cinematographer, production crew member or actor in the video/film industry.

Kadeem Hardison, Wendy Raquel Robison, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Malik Yoba, Terri Vaughn, to name a few, have been some of the special guest celebrities that have been an annual part of the camp experience to share their experiences and expertise.

This year the camp will be held at The Whitfield Foundation for Success which is located at 2631 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, MO, 63118. ‘On The Set Summer Film Camp’ runs from July 21 through July 30.

Auditions and registration began July 3.

This year’s summer camp will produce a parody of the Friday movie franchise with Clifton Powell (Pinky) and Faizon Love (Big Worm) as the mentors for 2021.