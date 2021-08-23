Behind the scenes of ‘On Your Feet’ at The Muny

‘On Your Feet’ is at The Muny now through August 27

ST. LOUIS — Married on stage as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet. Married off stage as Arianna Rosario and Omar Lopez-Cepero.

Many people know Gloria Estefan and her music, but a lot of people don’t know her story. On Your Feet takes the audience through the ups and downs of Estefan’s incredible life, including her horrible injury.

The couple who plays Gloria and Emilio are very familiar with the show and have met their characters in real life.

It’s a show that is close to their hearts and is sure to win over the hearts of the Muny crowd.