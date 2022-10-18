One Tank Trip: The 1st Annual Coffee Trail

The Coffee Trail features 28 coffee shops in Illinois & a passport full of discounts from the coffee shops exclusive to the passport book.

ST. LOUIS — You don't have to be crazy about coffee to hop on the coffee trail.

It's the very first annual Coffee Passport program by ILLINOISouth Tourism, meant to guide you through all the cute, unique cafes that the area has to offer.

There is just so much to explore in Southern Illinois, so I'm taking you along for the ride as we fill up my passport, my plate and my cup full of carefully crafted blends.

The first stop on our journey is in Shiloh, Illinois. It sits right here on the corner of South Main Street and Shiloh Station Road.

“When I was a kid, Shiloh was a really small town and this area at large was very rural and local. One of the things we wanted to do in bringing this building back to life is really reestablishing the business district in downtown Shiloh,” explained, Liz Welzbecher, the owner of June's Breakfast and Patio.

The 120 year old building, lived so many lives before Liz got her hands on it. Now it's June's, a cozy coffeehouse where she serves the community through breakfast, lunch brews and even booths.

"It was at one point in time a hostel, a saloon in the nineties. It was known as this old coffee house that actually has coffee shop roots. And then in the 2000s, it was lovingly known as the Shiloh Valley Grill. So to this community, this building really means a lot. And they were really excited whenever we decided to bring back our restaurant," Welzbecher said.

Now the goal is to use this space as a container for connection, a place where friends can come to visit and strangers can meet someone new.

After enjoying all of those house made specialties and syrups and becoming more connected with the community, you can check out even more warm and inviting places on your passport that are right around the corner.

Our next stop on the coffee trail is in Maeystown Illinois, at Around the Corner Coffee Company.

The building is full of history and other businesses, too, from a bed and breakfast to a shop full of antiques. It's a hidden gem, and we could even say it's hidden right around the corner.

"I think we do some really great stuff here for such a little space. You know, we're kind of known locally for, you know, our Belgian style waffles. We roast our own beans here, which is really fun. And that was kind of a new thing to learn and get involved with when I bought the space," Matthew Schweizer, owner of Around the Corner Coffee Company, explained.

Cafe on the Abbey, in Columbia, Illinois is another must stop shop with a menu that will have you daydreaming of your next visit.

Marsha Brooks took over the cafe in 2010 and has since rebranded and expanded into this beautiful building that was once a church. She's gotten out of our comfort zone with the help of co-owner Daniel Ball, who has completely transformed this menu into a foodie's dream.

"Here at the Abbey, it's kind of like you get to play. You get to have fun. You get to create. You get to put your own twist on things. And when you do that, you get a superior product. You get something that the customers are looking for," Ball said.

And the customers certainly want it.

From Marsh's carefully crafted pastries to Daniel's different daily specials. There's something for everyone. You'll never get tired of the same old thing.

So, last but certainly not least on our Southern Illinois coffee shop radar today, it is Pour @ 322 in Belleville. Like the rest, this building is rich with history and has a unique interior that will make you want to stick around.

Zachary Bair, the owner of Pour @ 322 says that the goal is to cater to the community by paying attention to the details. That means only serving products that they're proud of.

"If we know that we are not good at something, we seek an outside source. But we make sure it is family owned. We make sure we know the ingredients. We never want to expose our people to anything that could be harmful. And we do carry a lot of vegan options as well," Bair explained.

Pour @ 322 sits on the longest main street in the country. So, you can make a full day out of grabbing a bite, tea or a cup of coffee and of course, securing another stamp on your passport. But at the end of the day, it's the people that make these shops so special.

"Despite the backgrounds and the differences and opinions, everyone comes here on common ground. You're coming in for this incredible coffee for just a tea break. And the amount of people that have become friends and often family from those experiences really blows our mind," Bair said.

Now that you've seen these four incredible locally owned and operated coffee shops, there's just one last thing to do.

"Come in and experience it. I mean, if you really don't take the time, even for a simple coffee break, whether you're just taking a sip and you never come back to it, but take the opportunity to explore these exceptional places again," Bair said.

You can get over 20 coffee shops on your passport there and you can get that passport either in participating stores or online at ILLINOISouth.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.