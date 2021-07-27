Online business based on Cherokee Street pays homage to the 60's and 70's era

If you love the 1960's and 70's, or lived through that groovy time yourself, then you'll love this online business.

Funky. Psychedelic. Loud. Vibrant.

All words to describe Olivia Cupp's sense of style- and her company Mindflowers.

"It was with the idea of what you wear on a daily basis has a psychological influence on how you feel. So if you think about your mind as your garden everyday as you get dressed allows your mind to flower," said Mindflowers owner, Olivia Cupp.

Mindflowers is a 60's and 70's inspired acrylic accessories company for body and home.

The business is online, the studio is located on Cherokee Street.

Mindflowers is best known for earrings that are beautiful, unique, and eye-catching.

Each earring is laser cut, put together by hand, and shipped out to customers everywhere.

"Everything is very loud, very vibrant, it's all 60's and 70's psychedelia inspired," said Cupp.

Daisies can be found on earrings, and on light switch covers.

Mindflowers also carries other small handmade brands with a focus on sustainability and ethics.

Cupp wants to expand the Mindflowers marketplace so other designer's can sell their products and eventually wants to set up a plastic recycling space.

Mindflowers, a company that doesn't stop growing.