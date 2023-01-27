Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness

Ooh La La has been ranked the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — “We are very proud of what we have grown here, especially because it is all about results. It is not about what's the next thing, it is about what we can do for you to have the healthiest skin”, says Dr. Kristen Jacobs, Aesthetic Physician, Author.

Located in Glen Carbon, Illinois, lies Ooh La La spa, Anti-aging and Wellness. This medical spa takes beauty beyond the looks, and to the science.

“It is about aging more healthily, so your skin is looking good as you go,” says Dr. Jacobs.

This is thanks to the owner and aesthetic physician, Dr. Kristen Jacobs! Dr. Jacobs has been in the industry since 2008. Now, her office has grown with an additional aesthetic provider, nurse practitioner, and nurse all on staff.

With a team like this, Ooh La La has your skin covered! The spa offers botox, facial filler, coolsculpting, chemical peels, laser, microneedling, just to name a few!

No matter where you are on your health and wellness journey, this spa has something for everyone.

“I always go back to it does not cost so much money, everybody is so worried about the price of things, but that is why I really enjoy picking and choosing and going with what is best for each patient.”

In fact, Ooh La La has been ranked the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Because here, it is not about the latest trend, but the high quality products, and the specialists behind the syringe.

“Everything we do is based on science,” says Dr. Jacobs.

Dr. Jacobs’ expertise is nationally recognized! Ooh La La spa is now one of the first in the nation to offer a new Juvederm filler to improve jawline definition. The spa is also paving the way for Aviclear, the first energy treatment for acne.

However, for Dr. Jacobs, she wants everyone to have access to healthy skincare, and it starts with education. The local aesthetic physician is also a best-selling author with her book, “Live Life Beautifully, With a Little Help.”

This book is now being offered as a free 17-day video course, providing people with simple, daily skincare and healthy aging tips. To join this course, valued at 2,000 dollars, is simple! Just sign up for the monthly newsletter. in it you will find tips like…what really is the most important step in skincare….

“You can do all of it, or you can do a few things but you should always start with skincare, meaning sunscreen,” says Dr. Jacobs.

All of these resources and more, right in the palm of your hands! Because at Ooh La La Spa, they believe everyone should get to feel beautiful in their own, healthy skin.

“It is too expensive, or I like the way I look, and that is fine we are not trying to change the way anyone looks, we just want you to have healthy skin,” says Dr. Jacobs.

Learn further information at kristenjacobs.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.