Open Highway Music Festival to take place at Chesterfield Amphitheater August 5 – 8

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — 24 bands, 3 stages, 4 days – Open Highway Music Festival will take place August 5 – 8, 2021 at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Founder of the festival, John Henry, joined Show Me St. Louis live with the details.

Admission is $41 per day or $111 for a 4-day pass. $1 from every ticket sold goes to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The festival will feature The Marcus King Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, Watchhouse, Son Volt, Whitey Morgan, Maggie Rose, Funky Butt Brass Band, The Mighty Pines, River Kittens, and more.