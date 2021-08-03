St. Patrick Center launches campaign to help those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless

Operation Safe at Home was launched to help the many veterans, individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — There is a campaign going on all month called Operation Safe at Home. It supports St. Patrick Center and its mission to transform the lives of those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

For nearly decades, St. Patrick Center has been offering programs and services to help keep people off the streets. This past year has been challenging to say the least.

One way to contribute is to visit the center’s website and donating there.

Operation Safe at Home is about raising money and awareness on social media. So, if you don’t have money to donate, they welcome creativity. An example would be committing to going a week without one of your favorite luxuries in life and asking your friends and family to sponsor you.

Other ideas include hosting a virtual trivia party and collecting donations, Facebook fundraisers if your birthday is near, and collecting change from your neighbors to spread awareness about their mission to solve homelessness.

The goal of the campaign is specific: to raise enough money to keep 164 families safely housed this month.