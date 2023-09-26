Operation STL calling for an end to crime and violence

ST. LOUIS — Despite being known for being a high-crime area, St. Louis has a much lower crime rate this year than in the past. In fact, the city's homicide rates are down by 22%. That's according to data gathered by 5 on your side's Investigative Crime and Courts Reporter Christine Byers . Operation STL is helping to keep these numbers down by serving the community and calling for an end to crime and violence.

Eric Ross, the president of Operation STL, joined Mary Caltrider live in the Show Me St. Louis studio Monday morning to discuss their next event in hopes of creating a more peaceful tomorrow. It's called WakeUp STL. Operation STL will be out at OFallon Park in North St. Louis, on Saturday, September 30. They will be joined by representatives from Boost 95.5, a local radio station that promotes songs full of pop, hip-hop, and hope. The event will be a way to gather the community, in a neighborhood that is particularly known to have a high crime rate and promote messages of peace and hope. There will be food, games, and even cash prizes.