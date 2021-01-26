Optimal Body can help people lose weight and keep it off

Optimal Body wants to help people make the resolution to be persistent in their weight loss journey.

ST. LOUIS — With the holidays behind us, people are still making their New Year resolutions. This includes the perennial resolution of losing weight. National Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin is sharing Optimal Body's keys to losing weight successfully and keeping it off.

The first thing Dr. Aplin tells people is to not make losing weight a New Year’s resolution, make it a new life resolution. It is really not about perfection; it is about persistence. The second piece of advice is that you don’t have to overdo it at the gym. Exercise is great but Dr. Aplin says that only about 10-15% of our weight is determined by exercise. Over 80% is controlled by other factors.

The key at Optimal Body has always been addressing the weight from the inside out. Dr. Aplin explains that Optimal Body uses four different phases to help fix that internal problem. First, you have to eat the right foods. Second, they aim to reduce acidity in the body. The third phase is detoxification. Finally, phase four is natural hormone regulation.

