ST. LOUIS — Optimistic Theory is invested in teaching people how to rest through fun, engaging silent retreats and mental health support. Monday morning, CEO, Dr. Brittany Connors, joined Mary in studio to share about their mission. She explains they amplify the skill building of “how to” engage in restful routines to meet people where they are and allow practice in achieving rest in a nonjudgmental way. Currently, they serve individuals, groups, families, organizations and businesses where they live, work, and play. They love to work in the community. Their retreats are always local, less than 3 days, and are fully customizable. They want people to know they can learn how to rest in their natural environments and communities because after a vacation or wellness experience, chances are you’ll return to the busyness, distractions, and responsibilities of life.