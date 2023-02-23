Optum supporting SSM Health Partnership to host onsite role virtual career fair

Optum and SSM Health are hosting a set of hiring events including a virtual career fair on Wednesday, March 1.

ST. LOUIS — Are you in search of a fulfilling career?

Two of of the fastest growing fields on the planet are technology and health care. And there's a chance for you to join field right here in St. Louis.

The event focuses on patient-facing roles such as Patient Access, Registration and Social Worker positions. These onsite roles will serve the SSM Health hospitals across the greater Saint Louis region as well as Mid- Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Optum and SSM Health have been working together since 2020 with the mission to improve the overall well-being of the communities they serve.

For further information or to register for the event, click here.

