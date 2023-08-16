Organized Interiors shares how to get organized before heading back to school

ST. LOUIS — Organized Interiors offers residential professional organizing services. Owner, Kelly Johnson, loves to help her clients achieve their organizing goals! In addition to residential organizing, Organized Interiors offers additional services such as Move Management, Home Styling and Personal Assistant Services. You can contact Kelly to schedule a complementary assessment to begin the process.
Tuesday morning on Show Me St. Louis, Kelly shared 5 easy tips to getting organized for after school. Check out her tips below!
- Getting Organized for After School
- Activities – Keep after school activity and sports items in a bin or drawer system, categorized by the day of the week.
- Snacks – Take individually wrapped snacks out of their original packaging and keep them in a bin or a basket for easy access.
- Homework station – Keep all supplies needed for homework together in a bin or basket. Have a bin for each child where they can keep their items like folders and notebooks. Label with their names so that they know where their stuff is and can easily put it away.
- Parent Inbox – Have a designated paper tray for any forms and documents that need to come home to parents or caregivers.
- Memory Box – Students come home with a lot of schoolwork and artwork. Having a memory box to keep those items will help you to stay organized throughout the school year and encourage you to discard papers that are no longer needed.
