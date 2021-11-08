Owner of a local boutique is spreading confidence through her fashion

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited a St. Louis fashion boutique that hopes to have you leaving with style and a little confidence boost.

ST. LOUIS — The clothes you wear can say a lot about who you are – whether you’re happy, sad, etc.

Shannon Elizabeth Carr, CEO of Elizabeth Saint James, is doing the community a service by spreading that confidence through her fashion.

Elizabeth Saint James: Her Curves, Her Crown is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 pm. And Monday and Tuesday by appointment only.