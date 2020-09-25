x
Show Me Show Down: Packers vs. Saints

Test your Green Bay Packers trivia knowledge!

ST. LOUIS — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: What was the official name of the Green Bay Packer cheerleaders?

Answer: The Golden Girls

THIS VIDEO INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. 

