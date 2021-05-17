This Ballwin shop features 195 vendors under one roof

Stocked with eye-catching jewelry and head turning home décor, Painted Tree has an eclectic variety of goods thanks to local vendors.

BALLWIN, Mo. — Painted Tree recently opened in Ballwin: picture 195 vendors under one roof.

“Painted Tree Boutiques is home to hundreds of vendors under one roof. We have locations all across the country, and our vendors specialize in gifts, décor, fashion, soaps, candles – it’s really just a super unique experience,” said Caylie Barnett, Creative Director.

The shop is 42,000 square feet. Many shoppers have described it as ‘Etsy in real life’.

The Painted Tree is located at 14850 Manchester Road in Ballwin. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.