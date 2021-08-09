Partake in fun paint nights in anticipation of the Van Gogh traveling exhibit coming to St. Louis

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be at the Starry Night Pavilion at Saint Louis Galleria for a limited time.

ST. LOUIS — A local paint studio is teaching you how to be the next Van Gogh, whether you have artistic skills or not.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson visited Painting with a Twist, where you can partake in fun paint nights in anticipation of the traveling exhibit bringing Van Gogh’s works to life here in St. Louis.

