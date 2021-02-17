Loyal to Local: Papa Bear Popcorn

Papa Bear Popcorn has over 75 flavors to choose from.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Papa Bear Popcorn in Chesterfield is known for doing things the old-fashioned way. The popcorn there is popped daily with fresh ingredients, and they created special recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

The business has over 75 flavors to choose from – from movie butter and caramel to chocolate covered strawberry and Butterfinger. And the cheese popcorn is a big hit.

All the flavors are listed on Papa Bear Popcorn’s website, and there are six different bags to choose from to take your popcorn home in, as well as tins and mailer boxes to give as a gift.

The kernels are all local. They come from across the Mississippi River at Ella & Ollie’s Popcorn in Belleville, Illinois. The heirloom seeds blossom into fluffy, giant popcorn with low hull, meaning less popcorn stuck in your teeth.

Papa Bear Popcorn is located at 14866 Clayton Road in Chesterfield. The storefront is open to a limited number of people at a time, and the business is offering curbside pickup.

For more information and to check out all 75 flavors, visit papabearpopcorn.com.