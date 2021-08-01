x
Paperdolls Boutique holds annual Warehouse Outlet Sale starting January 10

30-minute appointment slots are required for shopping, and only fifteen customers are allowed per time slot.

ST. LOUIS — Start off the new year with a new wardrobe! 

Paperdolls Boutique is holding its annual Warehouse Outlet Sale. It begins Sunday, January 10, and everything from clothing, jewelry and more is priced at $50 or less.

The Paperdolls outlet sale runs through Saturday, January 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 30-minute appointment slots are required for shopping, and only fifteen customers are allowed per time slot.

The warehouse where the sale is taking place is located at 335 Leffingwell Avenue, Suite 116 in Kirkwood. Click here to sign up for a time slot. 

