ST. LOUIS — Parents as Teachers, also known as PAT, is an international nonprofit that specializes in promoting early development, learning and health of children by supporting their parents and caregivers. Based here in St. Louis, the organization works to help parents be their best selves while parenting newborns through the start of kindergarten.

Now, to extend that reach, locally, Parents as Teachers has layered doula services over its comprehensive package of services. The doula services are delivered through Parents as Teachers’ St. Louis-based affiliate called Show Me Strong Families (SMSF). It has four certified doulas, who are trained professional who provides emotional, physical, and educational support to an expectant mother during pregnancy, labor, and in the weeks following the birth. Non-clinical support to the mom, they work to improve health outcomes.

For more information, visit parentsasteachers.org.