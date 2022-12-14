Party Hop makes every holiday worth celebrating

The holidays are meant for celebrating, and now, one local party shop is making it that much easier for you.

Party Hop is a party décor shop located in Webster Groves.

The small business offers party goods for every party occasion, helium balloons and custom balloon garlands and creations for any party. They also offer pickup and onsite balloon services.

Wednesday morning owners Ashley Roberts and Ashley Detweiler joined Mary in studio to showcase their holiday options.

From the headbands, to the Christmas décor, or even a NYE DIY kit, the shop has exactly what your celebration needs.