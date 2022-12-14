Party Hop makes every holiday worth celebrating

Party Hop is a party décor shop located in Webster Groves.
The small business offers party goods for every party occasion, helium balloons and custom balloon garlands and creations for any party. They also offer pickup and onsite balloon services.
Wednesday morning owners Ashley Roberts and Ashley Detweiler joined Mary in studio to showcase their holiday options.
From the headbands, to the Christmas décor, or even a NYE DIY kit, the shop has exactly what your celebration needs.
Follow them on social media at @partyhopshop, or visit their website, partyhopshop.com.