Party Hop offers a Valentine’s Day party kit

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, and maybe you are planning on celebrating with your little valentines.

Party Hop has some fun ideas for that and has added something new this year: a Valentine’s Day party kit.

Each kit includes 28 colored paper hearts, red and pink streamers, 2 foil balloon hearts with pastel colored letter stickers, 10 latex balloons and sweetheart bingo cards.

In true Party Hop fashion, they also have valentine balloon garlands, plates, and napkins – items to help decorate and celebrate the day of love.

If you want to avoid putting everything together, they will do the work for you. They offer outdoor contactless pickups, but they also will set it up in your home or event space while socially distancing and wearing masks.

Ashley Roberts and Ashley Detweiler of Party Hop have many other options if you have a birthday or a baby shower coming up that you need décor for. They even do custom orders.

There is a promo code for Show Me St. Louis viewers. Use the code VDAY10 for 10% off anything in their Valentine’s Day collection.

For more information and to make a purchase, visit partyhopshop.com. You can also check them out on social media: @PartyHopShop.