Party with Lex for all of your party must-haves

Wednesday morning, Alexis Evans, owner of Party With Lex, joined Mary in studio to share about her small business. She explains they do event design and balloon styling. They provide balloon installs as well as full service events. For full service events, their specialty is kids parties and baby showers. They also do custom built props. For balloons, they even work with everyone from private residences to other local businesses such as La’Patisserie Chouquette, Strange Donuts and the Angad Art Hotel.