ST. LOUIS — It’s National Sandwich Month, and Pastaria Deli & Wine is putting on a fun dining initiative in partnership with other local chefs and restaurateurs! For the month of August, Pastaria Deli & Wine’s Executive, Chef Kris Smith, has teamed up with four other chefs to create inventive sandwiches that will be exclusively available at Pastaria Deli & Wine.
Pastaria Deli & Wine celebrates National Sandwich Month
Pastaria Deli & Wine is putting on a fun dining initiative in partnership with other local chefs and restaurateurs!