Pastor, Dr. Linda Settles spearheads restoration of 128-year-old African American one-room schoolhouse

ST. LOUIS — Green Trails Church is a United Methodist Church located in Chesterfield, MO. Rev. Dr. Linda Settles joined Mary in studio to share about their mission. Green Trails Church is helping to restore the oldest African American one-room schoolhouse in state of MO. The St. Louis County Parks Foundation has been pursuing the project for 20 years, and now, it is set to be successful! Hear Dr. Settles explain how this project is uniting the community.