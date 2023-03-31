P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book 'Go, Dog Go!' comes to life at the Big Top!

You can catch "Go, Dog. Go!" at the Big Top in Grand center from April 2nd to the 16th.

ST. LOUIS — P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life at the Big Top!



Yellow Dog, Blue Dog, Red Dog and dogs of all colors, shapes, and sizes live in a magical world where dogs are king. See them work, play, eat, sing, dance, play musical instruments, swim, skate, ride bikes, drive cars, and go for a boat ride. They do it all! They snorkel. They howl at the moon. They ride a Ferris wheel. They celebrate their world with a big party in a tree. It’s like a pop-up book that comes to life – and never stops.

In celebration of Metro Theater Company’s 50th anniversary, Go, Dog. Go! at the Big Top harkens back to MTC’s beginnings as Metro Theater Circus, taking audiences of all ages into a musical world of doggy fun and reviving one of the most popular plays MTC produced in the last 20 years. This dynamic theatrical adaptation of the beloved book combines music, movement, and rhythmic language into a colorful kaleidoscope of very busy dogs.

Best enjoyed by ages 3 and up. Approximate run time is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Call MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or visit metroplays.org to get your tickets today!

