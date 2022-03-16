Peter Pan-inspired cocktail experience comes to St. Louis

Complete challenges and sip on magical drinks at the Neverland Experience

ST. LOUIS — Your childhood dreams could come true right here in The Lou if you are fan of the classic ‘Peter Pan’ and are in no rush to grow up.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Dana DiPiazza got a sneak peek inside the immersive Peter Pan-inspired bar.

There will be magical cocktails, treats, challenges to complete, and prizes!

The Neverland Experience opens March 16 for a limited time. It can be found at 5800 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis.

The experience is drinking age only with challenges to complete and prizes to be won.