Philip Johnson Salon & Spa welcomes wellness to CWE for full service self-care

A maintenance market for all of your self care needs is sitting in the Central West End and ready to welcome you with the latest wellness services.

Philip Johnson Salon and Spa is a known name in the CWE, but now that the business is under new ownership, customers can expect a fresh new list of services, too.

Josh Beatty managed the salon and spa before hyphenating his title with “owner.” Now, his goal is to bring customers anything they could ever need to feel and look their best, all under one roof.

Wellness is the latest addition to the plentiful menu of services offered at the salon and spa.

Beatty has brought in 4 new stylists, an esthetician, a nurse practitioner, and a massage therapist since taking over less than a year ago.

Sophai Thach a nurse practitioner and among the newest team members bringing a bit of spice to self care at Philip Johnson Salon and Spa. Sophai has introduced both Botox and b-12 shots to the spa.

Loyal Aveda lovers can still stock up on their favorite products and, of course, book with their trustee stylist. But after a fresh new ‘do, there’s an entire spa side of the self care shop with quite a lot to offer.

The entire establishment is meant for relaxation and rejuvenation, though behind closed doors in the peace and quiet is where you can find the spa.

Massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, cupping, wellness shots, botox and Beatty says there is so much more on the horizon.

Customers can even shop for loved ones while they undergo a bit of TLC with pre-packaged gifts in the salon.

For those on your list that could benefit from any one of the services, the salon and spa is offering a holiday special: Buy $300 in gift cards, receive $100 free.

You can visit the Philip Johnson Salon and Spa website for more information or to purchase those gift cards by clicking here.

