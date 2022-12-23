Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK

Kenny Koger has devoted over 40 years of his life to the television news industry, 27 of those were spent at 5 On Your Side.

ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement.

Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media.

Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful to have this time to spend with his family, though his coworkers have certainly become his second family over the years.

Kenny has taken on an array of roles throughout his time in the business, but many can recall seeing him with a smile on his face and a camera over his shoulder.

Most recently, Kenny worked as a photojournalist for both KSDK news and Show Me St. Louis, the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show.

Kenny says his career in television has given him so many wonderful experiences that he will cherish forever.

After devoting so much time to the morning shift, Kenny plans to spend this free time traveling, staying active and finally getting to sleep in.