Physical therapist shares tips for moms to help avoid back pain

Friday morning, Dr. Brooke Kalisiak of Legacy Physical Therapy joined Mary in studio to share tips for moms!

Legacy Physical Therapy is St. Louis' premier provider of pelvic physical therapy. They are passionate about helping women live active healthy lives without worry of bladder leakage, pelvic pain, or pelvic heaviness. They have 5 pelvic Physical therapists at 2 locations (Valley Park and St Peters) to help people overcome common pelvic issues like bladder leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, and pelvic pain.

About 50% of women will suffer from some kind of low back pain during their childbearing years. Most common cause is posture changes and core/pelvic floor weakness that happen with pregnancy, combined with repetitive lifting and carrying tasks most moms do.

There are simple things women can do to protect our back

When carrying your baby/child, switch sides often, try not to jut the hip out to one side.



Try to avoid spending prolonged time leaning back where your shoulders are behind the hips. Instead, gently pull in the abdominal muscles and try to stand up tall.



When you lift up and put down your baby or child, try to hinge from your hips and bend your knees instead of rounding from your back.