Drive Thru Eats: Pi Rico in Glendale

GLENDALE, Mo. — We are lucky to have plenty of locally owned drive thru restaurants in our area and one of the newest is Pi Rico in Glendale, located at the corner of Berry and Manchester Road. This restaurant with a drive thru window serves up more than just one kind of menu.

Cary McDowell, Corporate Chef, said, "It's a mashup. It's a little bit of our greatest hits at Pi Pizzeria and we also adapted our Gringo brand called Rico so we do a little bit of the Mexican inspired dishes as well."

So, under one roof, you'll find food from both.

He said, "We call it Pi Rico, whatever comes off the tongue. Rico means yummy in our world."

Yummy is what you'll get, no matter what you order. Thanks to Pi Rico head chef David Rodriguez.

“I enjoy being a one stop shop for the whole neighborhood,” said Rodriguez.

You'll find a little bit of everything at this restaurant; they're even getting in on the chicken sandwich craze.

Rodriguez said, “We marinate our chicken in jalapeno brine, bread them in house breading and fry it. We put chili oil, Rico dust, mayo, on a potato roll and our relish.”

The chicken burrito is another spicy and delicious item on the Rico side of the menu. As for the pizza side, this is the only Pi Pizzeria where you'll find the Glendale pizza.

And finally, don’t forget to cool off with an adult beverage.

“It's basically an adult Capri Sun,” said Rodriguez.

The easiest way is to order online, you'll get a text when it's ready, and you can drive up to the window to pick it up. But they have a few tables indoors if you’d like to eat at the restaurant. Either way, having a drive thru window is a real perk both during the pandemic and beyond.

McDowell said, “Everybody is happy.”

To place an order online, visit pi-pizza.com and click on locations to find the Glendale location.

Pi Rico is located at 9900 Manchester Road at Berry Road. The number is (314) 942-3800.

The hours are as follows: