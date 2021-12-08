Play pickleball at the new POWERplex sports facility in Hazelwood

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Summer will be coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by the new POWERplex sports facility in Hazelwood to play some pickleball.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and Dan Buck from POWERplex showed Malik how to play and showcased some of the fun available at the facility. Leagues and daytime open play times are available.

POWERplex is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Circle in Hazelwood. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are by appointment only.