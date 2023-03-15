Picky Eaterz is helping kids enjoy all food groups

Picky Eaterz was created to help children enjoy all food groups. Picky Eaterz is dedicated to tackling the issue of unhealthy eating at the root, that starts in the womb. Founder, Paris Rollins, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share more about her business. She explains that children are first introduced to different flavors by their mothers during pregnancy and while they are nursing. Picky Eaterz offers supplements for current expecting mothers who want to train the next generation of children to know, love and consume vegetables and herbs. Paris was inspired by adults who refused to change their diet due to habit even in instances when they knew eating healthier would improve their health.
Picky Eaterz offers catering for childcare centers, and camp and schools. Rollins credits USML Accelerate for helping her expand her kitchen and offer even more products. You can find Picky Eaterz at the Tower Grove Farmers Market and the Boulevard Farmers Market in Brentwood. Picky Eaterz will be at UMSL Accelerate’s Demo Day on April 6 supporting DEI3. Hear from over 17 DEI3 Founders and their pitch, plus get a hands-on look at their businesses through interactive startup stations. Visitors also will be the very first to view the new UMSL Accelerate documentary. Sign up for Demo Day here bit.ly/demodaydei3
Learn more about Picky Eaterz at pickyeaterzstl.com.