Picky Eaterz is helping kids enjoy all food groups

Picky Eaterz was created to help children enjoy all food groups. Picky Eaterz is dedicated to tackling the issue of unhealthy eating at the root, that starts in the womb. Founder, Paris Rollins, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to share more about her business. She explains that children are first introduced to different flavors by their mothers during pregnancy and while they are nursing. Picky Eaterz offers supplements for current expecting mothers who want to train the next generation of children to know, love and consume vegetables and herbs. Paris was inspired by adults who refused to change their diet due to habit even in instances when they knew eating healthier would improve their health.