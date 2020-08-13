A food delivery service for kids who are picky eaters

ST. LOUIS — Parents of picky eaters know the struggle is real. Paris Rollins, a mother of three from Florissant, knows that struggle.



She said, "So when I wanted to give her like broccoli or something healthy. It was like, no, I want nuggets, can we just go to McDonalds?"



Her oldest daughter used to be picky but not anymore. When Rollins started making food fun, she says something clicked with her child. Inspired by her daughter's success and her new-found passion for turning food into art, Rollins started a business called Picky Eaterz. It's a catering and delivery service launching September 1. It's not just for kids who are picky about food, but any kid who might get a kick out of their salad made into a face - or a healthy smoothie that looks like a shake.



She said, “Lot and lots of research for many years on how to get my child, my child to eat better. So that's where it all started. Sneaking foods is where I started it like sneaking avocados and spinach and all the brain foods.”



She realizes not every parent has time or patience to turn food into art, but that's what Picky Eaterz is for.



She said, "You know, she may have not tried a blueberry before or, you know, because of the texture. But when I made it fun, she was like, okay, let me try it. Let me see, you know, this looks like an eye. Let me, you know, see what it tastes like. So it just, it's fun. I love it."



Catering and delivery is just the beginning for Picky Eaterz. She hopes to open a café in 2021. The location is still up in the air.



She said, "I'm narrowing down between Kirkwood Chesterfield and St. Charles. I did an event in St. Charles, and I got a lot of great feedback and a lot of parents were asking that we stay at St. Charles, so I'm just, I'm really trying to figure it out right now."



But one thing's for sure, Picky Eaterz makes food fun.