Picnic like the French with Stone Soup Cottage ‘Parisian Pique-nique’

This summertime, Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage presents a Parisian Pique-nique! July is the perfect time to picnic like the French. Chef Carl will prepare a seasonal bounty from local "Known and Grown" Sustainable Farmers highlighting the freshest ingredients and traditional French picnic fare. Known & Grown STL’s mission is to build a resilient, equitable food community by

supporting and promoting farmers within 150 miles of St. Louis that use humane, chemical-free practices and spreading awareness about why environmentally-responsible farming is important.

The experience includes a picnic basket filled with seasonal veggies and French-inspired provisions. Live music for your curated picnic nook under the trees, and 10% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Known and Grown program. Vegetarian picnic baskets are available upon request. Come early for a wine tasting and choose your bottles to enhance your basket.

Every Friday & Saturday evening in July from 7 - 9 PM; $85 per person + tax