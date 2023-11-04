Pine View Medical Clinic's science-backed treatment for E.D.

Pine View Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections, or surgery.

ST. LOUIS — Erectile dysfunction is a medical condition that affects millions of men’s confidence and lives every day.

Pine View Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections, or surgery. It's called acoustic wave therapy. It opens up and regrows blood vessels and improves circulation.

Marc Kramer of Pine view Medical shared that over 60 clinical studies in five different countries prove the treatment is effective.

"The bottom line, when you boil it all down, those studies show both the safety and effectiveness of utilizing acoustic wave therapy in treating the root cause of erectile dysfunction," Kramer said.

To check out the studies and for further information, call (314) 530-7777 or visit pineviewmedicalclinic.com.

