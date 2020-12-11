Project 5 Community Spotlight: Places for People

Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more.

ST. LOUIS — Project 5 Community Spotlight is a new segment on Show Me St. Louis where we will be highlighting nonprofit organizations in the area.

Places for People offers services for mental and physical health. Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more.

Next week on November 17, the organization is holding “Shop For Good, Kendra’s Give Back Party” at the Kendra Scott store in the Central West End from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can shop in-person or call in your order at (314) 227-0198.

You can also shop online all day that next day, November 18, by using code GIVEBACK-OB5A. 20% of the proceeds from shopping in-person, by phone or online will go to Places for People.

For more information on Places for People, visit placesforpeople.org. Check out the organization on its social media channels: