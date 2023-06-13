Plan your next event with locally sourced, organic foods from Michele C. Catering

Owner Michele Coen and Lorna Kurdi, joined Mary in studio to share tastes of their menu.

Example video title will go here for this video

Michele C Catering and Events is a full-service, sustainable, community conscious catering and event planning company creating relationships and quality events in the St. Louis area. Their versatility, experience and expertise are at your disposal! They specialize in customized catering and event planning of intimate or grand affairs.

Monday morning, owner Michele Coen and Lorna Kurdi, joined Mary in studio to share tastes of their menu such as the 3 dip platter, Amish Grilled Chicken skewer with Sage derby cheese and fresh seasonal fruit, and their platters. Take a look!