Plan your next one tank trip to Downstate Illinois

Mary journeys to popular ice cream shops that offer scoops unlike any other.

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to Walton's ice cream, where everything is better! Located in Smithton, Illinois, the popular spot offers options like burgers, to sandwiches, loaded fries and beyond! And of course, a large variety of ice creams. Customers can try dairy free, sugar free soft serve, dip cones, crunch cones, waffle cones, or perhaps a deluxe sundae!

But what is most notable? Their concretes with just about every flavor you can think of!

“Our workers come up with the majority of our creations,” says Kaitlyn Schaefer, General Manager.

From puppy chow, to gooey butter cake, key lime pie, drumstick, peanut butter brownie delight, you will not find any other concretes quite like the ones at Walton’s. But for the family owned business, it goes beyond the scoop, too.

“We are really tied into the community, and without the community we would not be here,” says Joe Morrison, Owner of Walton’s.

Luckily for me, my ice cream journey in Illinois was far from complete! Introducing Sling n’ Scoops. The popular destination puts Red Bud, Illinois on the map for one of the best ice cream towns.

“Red Bud did not have an ice cream shop before, and I am from St. Louis so when I moved here, I was like Red Bud needs an ice cream shop. Our first date was at an ice cream shop, so it felt perfect to open an ice cream shop here,” says Katie and Kyle Winkelman, Owner’s of Sling ‘N Scoops.

You can feel the love in this shop! The husband and wife duo offer catering, too.

Customers can book Sling n Scoops’ ice cream cart. The cart is the perfect option to entertain especially at weddings. Because nothing shows love like a late party snack.

It is safe to say these flavors are far from ordinary! The small business offers over 50 flavors of bliss artisan ice cream which give your taste buds a flavor unlike any other.

Not convinced to plan your trip? You can find this ice cream shop nestled in Market on Main. The historic, Red Bud Building is also home to one of the best bakers in the region! With Sling n Scoop’s delicious flavors, and the baking of Joyce Carnahan at your fingertips. It makes this Red Bud hub, a must see! and well, must try.

Learn more at waltonsicecream.com and slingnscoops.com.

For more information, visit Discover Downstate Illinois' website.

