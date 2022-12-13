Planter’s House cocktail bar transforms into Santa’s off-season paradise pop-up

You’re never too old to get into the holiday spirit but there is an age limit on enjoying these holiday spirits. Planter's House: Home to Santa's vacation getaway!

ST. LOUIS - You’re never too old to get into the holiday spirit but there is an age limit on enjoying these holiday-themed spirits.

Planter’s House has completely transformed into Santa’s off-season getaway hotspot with the holiday pop up, ‘Sippin’ Santa.’

Sister to Small Change cocktail bar, Planter’s House welcomes the trendy Miracle pop-up to deck the halls of its Mississippi Ave. location.

Dana DiPiazza was joined by Ted Kilgore Tuesday morning at the tiki-tastic themed bar made just for Santa’s post-Christmas getaway.

Ted and his wife Jamie own both Small Change and Planter’s House. Both Kilgores spent time with KSDK’s Dana DiPiazza to preview the holiday hot spots.

Just like Miracle STL, Sippin’ Santa offers a wide variety of themed cocktails in epic glassware available for purchase.

At Planter’s House, guests can also order food for the table from snacks to small plates, even entrees and desserts. Click here for the full menu.

The cocktail bar will host Sippin’ Santa through December 31st. Guests can grab a seat Tuesday - Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the cocktail bar is open from 4 pm to 11 pm. The business will be closed on Mondays, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Those interested in attending Santa’s summer home can click here to make reservations. The reservations are filling quickly, but guests can come early or later in the night to snag a spot based on first come, first served.