There is a mini city for kids to play in St. Charles

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Looking for a place to take the kids to play? Play Street Museum is a mini city for kids in the Streets of St. Charles.

It opened in March 2019 in St. Charles. There are locations in Texas, Colorado and Oregon. This is the first one in the Midwest.

Kids can pretend to be adults and learn through social interaction. There are things like a firehouse, grocery store and doctor’s office.

Play Street Museum is currently open by reservation only. It’s offering play dates for play groups or families with up to 15 allowed at a time.

And if you’d rather have the kids play at home, you can now order Play Street Museum activity kits online.

To sign up for a play date, purchase an activity kit or check out the events Play Street Museum is holding, visit stlouis.playstreetmuseum.com.

