Don’t miss Plexaderm’s Valentine’s Day Special

Plexaderm will help you look younger without needles and injections.

ST. LOUIS — We have all seen the pictures of celebrities in tabloids trying to look younger and thinking, “what do they do?” Here to share how you can look younger without looking fake or plastic and without needles or appointments is Angie Bruse.

Angie has been promoting Plexaderm for 5 years now and she says that it will help you look young without looking fake. Millions of people are using and loving Plexaderm, including celebrities. Angie says that makeup artists started using Plexaderm because they could make people look younger in just 10 minutes.

Plexaderm can take years off your face in all areas. It is a serum, so it only takes 10 minutes on a clean, dry face. It is even effective on dark spots and circles. Plexaderm is non-invasive and you can do it at home.

You can try Plexaderm for the Valentine’s Day special of just $14.95. There is no shipping cost and they offer a 30-day money back guarantee. Learn more at PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-764-9234.

Get the Plexaderm 6-application trial pack Now is the time to try the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! ST. LOUIS - A lot of our viewers have taken the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge to shrink their under eye bags and wrinkles from view. If you haven't gotten around to trying it just yet, Scott DeFalco from Plexaderm is here to tell us why we should.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.