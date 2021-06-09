Need a little self-care? Try this anti-aging serum

Lifestyle Expert Devin Almonte suggests using Plexaderm as part of your self-care routine.

ST. LOUIS — Self-care is so important – now more than ever. Show Me St. Louis was joined by Lifestyle Expert Devin Almonte who shared some tips on making the time for some self-care.

She explains how crucial it is to take just ten minutes for yourself.

She suggests using Plexaderm as part of your self-care routine. It’s an anti-aging serum that works in just ten minutes to shrink under eye bags. Take those ten minutes while Plexaderm is working to rest and relax.

Try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 by visiting plexadermtrial.com or by calling 1-800-764-9234. If you order right now, you can take advantage of free shipping.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.