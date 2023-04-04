Points of Light, United Way & Phillips 66 team up for Global Volunteer Month

Global Volunteer Month is a time to recognize volunteers and those who actively support their communities through volunteerism.

ST. LOUIS — April is Global Volunteer Month!

Global Volunteer Month is a time to recognize volunteers and those who actively support their communities through volunteerism and other elements of the Points of Light Civic Circle®.

This year, Points of Light is once again joining forces with Phillips 66 to promote and recognize non-profits, corporate partners, and everyday individuals who are taking action in their communities.

For more on that effort, our Atlanta colleague Christine Pullara, spoke with Diane Quest, Interim President & CEO of Points of Light and Courtney Meadows, Senior Advisor of Social Impact of Phillips 66.

There are several opportunities to give back to the St. Louis community. You can visit helpingpeople.org to find out what areas are in need of help. To learn more visit pointsoflight.org/gvm.

